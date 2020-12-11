Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center's annual "Christmas in the Village" for Friday evening has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Heritage Center Director Jake Krumwiede said that a number of the center's staff are in isolation after being exposed to COVID-19, including four employees who help put on "Christmas in the Village."
"We recognize that our staff and our volunteers and the public — their safety is paramount," Krumwiede sad. "We don't want to do anything to endanger anyone's safety. Given the situation, and we know that COVID-19 cases are on the rise, it's better for us to not go forward with it."
The center itself is still open with COVID-19 safety measures and procedures in place, including a mask requirement and hand sanitizing stations throughout the center.
Krumwiede said "Christmas in the Village," which is usually a one-day event with crowds of people, has always been one of the center's favorite events to put on. This year, because of COVID-19, the center broke down "Christmas in the Village" into the four Fridays between Thanksgiving and Christmas day.
"Christmas in the Village" for next Friday, Dec. 18, is still up in the air, but Krumwiede said it will most likely be canceled, and the Heritage Center is sorry it can't host "Christmas in the Village" this evening.
"We hope everyone's staying safe out there and taking the appropriate precautions," he said in a Facebook video. "Hopefully, we'll see you all soon."
The Heritage Center is focusing on preparing for 2021, with big ideas in the works, pending the pandemic. "Christmas in the Village" for 2021 is being planned with big, exciting ideas, Krumwiede said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.