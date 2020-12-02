The Commons will host a drive-through Christmas light display this weekend, including a “Blue Christmas” display for people who face mourning and loss this Christmas season.
Christmas at The Commons will be open to the public, 6-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, in the Wesley Townhome Community, beginning at the corner of King and Commerce, north of Chili’s.
Maps will be available at the beginning of the tour, at King and Commerce.
The Commons will have 35 residences decked out for the event, as well as a pond light display and parking area for walk-through tours of the Veteran’s Memorial Park.
Displays will feature a 12 Days of Christmas scene, a Nativity scene, more than 25,000 lights and 17 Christmas trees.
For residents in The Commons long-term care facility, who can’t get out to see the drive-through display, a separate display has been set up in the facility’s enclosed courtyard. Themed “Christmas at The Commons has gone to the dogs,” the enclosed display features trees, lights, a Nativity scene and 10 lighted dog figurines.
A special feature of the event will be the Blue Christmas memorial tree, surrounded by several smaller trees and blue light displays.
The Rev. Gail Edmison, chaplain at The Commons, said the Blue Christmas display gives visitors a space to acknowledge their grief and losses this year.
“Especially this year, as the virus has invaded our world and loss is prevalent, our psyches are stressed and vulnerable,” Edmison wrote in a provided statement. “There is joy to be found, of course, but it is tempered with loss and stress.”
Edmison said she discovered a similar service, “The Longest Night,” at New Hope United Methodist Church, when she first moved to Enid, which was about the same time she lost both her mother and father.
“I was in seminary, and I knew what Christmas was all about, but I knew I needed something more that year,” Edmison said. “Things just weren’t the same that year, and I needed something to help me refocus.”
She said “The Longest Night” service, specifically designed to acknowledge grief during the holiday season, helped her regain that focus on Christ as the true meaning of Christmas.
Too often, Edmison said, people feel compelled to conceal or ignore their grief during the holidays.
“This is a time of year that many find it difficult to be happy and ready to share in the season’s activities,” Edmison said. “There are many reasons that make it hard to feel like celebrating Christmas. Sometimes we celebrate, because we don’t want to worry others with our feelings.”
She said the Blue Christmas space gives people “a place where we can acknowledge the reality that not everyone’s Christmas is a merry one.”
Jeff Jackson, community relations director at The Commons and a former hospice chaplain, said the Blue Christmas tree gives people an opportunity to “have a reflective moment and do something in honor of whoever or whatever they grieve over.”
COVID-19 has given more opportunities than usual for people to experience loss and grief, Jackson said — for the death of loved ones, but also the loss of jobs, special occasions and celebrations, family gatherings, social activities and physical connection with friends and family.
“With COVID, we can’t have all the services we’d normally have, but that doesn’t change the fact that people are still grieving,” Jackson said. “We thought if we put the tree up, and pointed it out, we might give people a place and permission to feel hurt, and to grieve, during this holiday season.”
And, for those experiencing grief this holiday season, Jackson said it’s important to remember: “There’s nothing wrong with asking for help.”
Free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information is available through the national help line at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). The national suicide prevention lifeline also is available at 1-800-273-TALK.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.