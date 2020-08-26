The drive-in concert featuring contemporary Christian duo for King & Country has been rescheduled to Oct. 29 at Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue.
The group was scheduled to appear Thursday evening, but their schedule for this week was changed due to the threat of Hurricane Laura at their follow-on venue in Beaumont, Texas.
Ticket prices will remain the same, and will be on sale until the rescheduled date. Tickets are per vehicle, with a maximum of five people per vehicle, and are $160, $210 and $310. Parking will be general admission within the designated price levels. Tickets purchased for Thursday will be honored at the Oct. 29 event.
For tickets and information visit stridebankcenter.com, Stride Bank Center Box Office or at (855) TIX-ENID.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.