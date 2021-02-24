ENID, Okla. — Five-time Grammy nominee Matthew West will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at Stride Bank Center, the entertainment venue announced Wednesday.
Tickets range from $25 to $79 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at stridebankcenter.com and the SBC ticket office or by calling (855) 849-3643 (TIX-ENID). Tickets are for reserved seating for the socially distanced show.
In addition to being Grammy-nominated, West is a multiple ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner and a 2018 Dove Award Songwriter of the Year (artist) recipient. Other awards and recognition include RIAA Gold certified and RIAA Platinum certified singles, an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, a K-LOVE Fan Award and being named Billboard’s Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year. He also received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for original music and lyrics for the title track for the feature film “The Heart of Christmas,” according to a SBC press release
In addition to his own recording career, he has more than 130 songwriting credits to his name, including songs by Rascal Flatts, Scotty McCreery, Michael W. Smith, Amy Grant, Mandisa and Danny Gokey, along with back-to-back No. 1 songs by Casting Crowns including their single, "Nobody," which features West. He also was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2019 for Casting Crowns' song, "Only Jesus," as a songwriter. West also co-wrote Jeremy Camp's multi-week No. 1 song, "Keep Me In The Moment."
Earlier this year, he released his new studio album, “Brand New,” which has produced the multiple-week No. 1 single, "The God Who Stays,” according to the release.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, West has continued to host his weekly “Quarantine Quiet Time” from his home studio with his family, and he released two new songs that went viral: “Quarantine Life” and “Take Heart." In August 2020, he launched his official podcast, "The Matthew West Podcast." West has written five books and said he is passionate about providing hope and healing through the power of prayer and story. Along with his father, pastor Joe West, they founded popwe, a non-profit ministry helping others to “craft, share, and live a more meaningful life,” according to the press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.