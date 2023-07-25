David Trubek, a representative of Chosen People Ministries, will speak at Liberty Southern Baptist Church twice on Sunday, July 30, 2023. He will speak during Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and the morning worship at 11 a.m.
According to a press release, Trubek is a Jewish believer in Jesus and he and his family live in Tel Aviv, Israel. He will speak about Israel in Bible philosophy during Sunday School, which will be a presentation of what the Bible says about Jewish people, beginning with Abraham up to today.
During the worship service, Trubek will give a presentation about his work with Chosen People Ministries and combine that with the story of how he started his faith in Jesus as the messiah.
Chosen People Ministries was founded in 1894 by Leopold Cohh, from Hungary, who was a rabbi who came to believe that Jesus was the messiah of Israel. It has outreach centers in Argentina, Australia, Canada, England, France, Germany, Israel, Mexico, Ukraine and the U.S.
The meeting is open to the public and Liberty Southern Baptist Church invites members of the Christian and Jewish communities to attend. For more information, contact pastor Matt Miles at (580) 233-4673. The church is located at 1616 S. Jackson.
