LONGDALE, Okla. — A Choctaw man was injured Saturday, May 27, 2023, in a dirt bike accident in Longdale.
Michael Kenny, 20, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma, where he was admitted in stable condition with upper leg injuries, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The accident happened at 6:51 p.m. Saturday at Oklahoma 58 and 1st Street in Longdale.
According to an OHP report, Kenny was riding a GasGas dirt bike southbound in the grass at Oklahoma 58 and First Street when he hit tree debris, flipping the dirt bike end over end. He was ejected when it flipped.
The report lists the cause of unsafe speed and Kenny's condition at the time as under investigation.
