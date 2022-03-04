ENID, Okla. — Chisholm students are discovering how exciting it is to hit the bull’s-eye in their school’s archery program, as they compete to qualify for nationals this week.
Chisholm Public Schools offers archery to fourth- through eighth-graders, competing in the Oklahoma National Archery in the Schools (OKNASP) Program. The program is hosted through the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
Candace Dally, physical education teacher at Chisholm Elementary School, has been teaching archery at Chisholm for 13 years. When Chisholm’s team was started, they were one of the first ones in the state to join the program.
“There are always athletic kids that excel in just about everything, but in archery, you don’t have to be athletic to do this — anybody can do it,” Dally said. “You can always adjust the bow, so it doesn’t matter how small or big you are. I try to bring activities to my school that are for everyone.”
Chisholm’s elementary team has 25 students on it. The team currently is ranked sixth in the state.
The team was scheduled to compete in the state competition, but the event was canceled due to inclement weather last week.
Instead, the team competed in Chisholm Elementary School’s gym, where two groups of students shot for score. Teams across Oklahoma are turning in their scores this week to qualify for nationals.
If the students qualify, they will go to the nationals in Kentucky. The first time Chisholm qualified for nationals was in 2020, right when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, so they were unable to go.
Eli Watkins, Chisholm fifth-grader, has been involved in archery for two years. He was shooting at the elementary’s virtual state meet on Wednesday.
“I feel pretty confident, I think I have done pretty good so far,” Watkins said. “I have my own bow at home. I like the competition. Good luck to all of the other archers out there. I hope they do pretty good.”
