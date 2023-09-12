ENID, Okla. — Voters in the Chisholm Public Schools district on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, approved a pair of bond issues totaling $3.45 million.
“We appreciate so much the voters in the school district supporting this bond issue,” said Chisholm Superintendent Marcus Chapman.
The first proposition, for $3.175 million, will fund new heating and air conditioning at the high school, new technology and band uniforms, with the bulk of the money going toward the HVAC system.
It passed by a vote of 289-117, or 71.18%, in favor. Bond issues require a 60% supermajority to pass.
The second bond was for $250,000 for transportation needs. It passed by a vote of 293-116, or 71.64%, in favor.
“Since some of the air conditioning has already failed, the AC is our first priority. It is being done immediately,” Chapman said. “Our construction manager knows what to do, and it will take a few months to get here. Sometimes this equipment is on back order because of supply shortages.”
Chapman said it usually takes three months or so to get the money, but they will be ordering their buses and technology soon, along with deciding how the new band uniforms will be designed.
“There are lots of exciting things going on in our school,” he said. “We had a big win in football, and our volleyball and girls softball are winning games, as are the cross country runners. The student council is planning a ‘chop’ week and it’s all about student participation and fundraising.”
The new bonds will not raise taxes in the Chisholm district. Old bonds are being paid off, and the tax base in the district is growing.
