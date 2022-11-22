KINGFISHER, Okla. — Chisholm Trail Museum in Kingfisher recently received national recognition for its family-friendly chuck wagon festival.
Jason Harris, executive director of Chisholm Trail Museum, traveled to Dodge City, Kan., for the American Chuck Wagon Association’s annual meeting in early November. Harris accepted the ACWA’s award for the best event of the year. Chisholm Trail Museum hosts a yearly chuck wagon gathering. Winners must demonstrate organizational success, dedicated planning and the opportunity for public engagement.
Staff at Chisholm Trail Museum travel the state each year to provide living history programs at schools and participate in community events. They also help with chuck wagon events in Oklahoma and nearby states. This year the museum is on track to engage with more than 25,000 people by demonstrating historical cooking, cowboy culture and more.
The next chuck wagon gathering at Chisholm Trail Museum will be March 25, 2023. Visitors can try a variety of food samples, observe cooking demonstrations, enjoy live music, watch a wild west side show and more.
Chisholm Trail Museum is located at 605 Zellers Ave. in Kingfisher. Call (405) 375-5176 for more information or visit ctokmuseum.org.
Harris’s son and daughter also received “The Young Coosie Award.” It is given to a child or children who demonstrate a grasp of chuck wagons and an admirable ability and dedication to chuck wagon cooking. This was only the second time in AWCA history that the award was given to two recipients.
