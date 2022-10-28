ENID, Okla. — Chisholm Trail Coalition recently donated $10,000 to several organizations in its continuing goal of promoting history in Northwest Oklahoma.
The coalition has been involved in researching the history of the Enid area, and holds such events as the downtown historical walking tours and the Tombstone Tales.
Board member Maxine Shepard said recipients of the donations are Enid Public Schools, Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, Mooreland Fire Department, Enid SCPA and Enid AM AMBUCS.
Funding to Enid Public Schools will be divided into three ways. It will go to an Enid High School senior wishing to pursue a history or education degree in college; a scholarship to a teacher furthering education in a history area; and two donations to teachers implementing a project in the classroom that is history-based.
“It is always very exciting when an organization contacts the district about wanting to help teachers and students,” said Jane Johnson, EPS director of human resources and communications. “The donation from the Chisholm Trail Coalition will assist a student in their goal to be a history teacher and will help teachers to further their education and projects in the classroom."
Errol Wofford is president of Chisholm Trail Coalition, a nonprofit organization whose main focus is sharing the history of Enid with the community.
