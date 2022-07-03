NORTH ENID, Okla. — Chisholm Public Schools intends to lease most of the land it acquired last year north of the high school’s football field to a soybean farmer.
Chisholm will rent 35 of its 40 acres, which the district had bought last October with plans to build a new school building down the line, to Oklahoma State University agriculture professor Rodney Jones, who will pay the district $65 per acre, for a total $2,275 a year.
The district’s board members unanimously approved the lease agreement Wednesday. An existing contract was set to end Friday for a couple who’d leased the property from its previous owner to grow wheat.
Jones, who’s also an extension specialist for ag finance and management at the OSU Extension office, plans to grow no-till soybeans in the fall on the open acreage, Chisholm Superintendent Dudley Darrow said during the meeting.
The district would keep the remaining 5 acres for its high school cross country team to practice on in the fall, Darrow said.
“(Jones has) been such a prince to make this thing work. I think it’s really been a win-win,” Darrow said. “I think (renting) 35 acres is very fair for a good tenant.”
Chisholm purchased the acreage for $160,000 in October 2021. The land doubled the size of Chisholm’s already 40-acre area for the high school and middle school.
The sale came after months of failed negotiations and an attempted condemnation petition between Chisholm and the land’s original owners, who had initially put a total 550 acres up for auction before selling much of the property to Scott Bixler.
Jones is already leasing other land from Bixler, Darrow said.
The purchase accounted for a low year-to-year carryover from the district’s annual building fund, whose ad valorem tax dollars funded the land deal.
Chisholm is set to end the 2021-2022 fiscal year with roughly $239,000 to be carried over into 2022-2023’s fund balance, according to tentative financial carryovers Darrow proposed Wednesday.
Chisholm had started the fiscal year with $353,000 from the year before — a $120,000 negative difference between years — then received over $507,000 in ad valorem revenue throughout the year, which ended Thursday.
The district had around $80,000 more in revenue this year than last year because of recent increases in property value within the district, Darrow said.
Over $588,000 in warrants, including the land purchase, and $33,000 in reserves were then deducted from the revenue and carryover total.
