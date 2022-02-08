NORTH ENID, Okla. — Chisholm will consider hiring a new high school football coach Wednesday.
Board members of Chisholm Public Schools will vote to consider employing Kimes Gilbert as the Longhorns’ head coach, the team’s third in less than a year.
Gilbert is currently offensive coordinator at Choctaw High School, located northeast of Oklahoma City.
Joey Reinart was Chisholm’s head football coach and athletic director until he resigned last March. Reinart’s replacement, Lyle Welsh, left the district after the 2020 season ended.
Board also will consider re-upping the year-long contracts of Chisholm’s elementary, middle and high school principals — Darla Smith, Brett Barnes and Angela Avila, respectively. The latter two were hired last fall.
All hiring decisions will be made following an executive session, which is closed to the public.
Chisholm Superintendent Chad Broughton said the proposed training and extra-duty stipend for 13 teachers from all three schools would cover a professional development program for early-childhood literacy put on by the State Department of Education, called Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETERS).
Last week’s winter weather warranted canceling the board’s regular meeting, held monthly at the district’s administration office in North Enid.
