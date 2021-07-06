ENID, Okla. — After 28 years as an educator, a local teacher is stepping away from the career to pursue other opportunities.
Kathleen Reeves said she chose to leave teaching after a few years of internal debate. When the 2020-2021 school year was beginning, she knew it would be her last at Chisholm High School.
“It was getting harder to keep up with the students and how they learned,” she said Monday. “I didn’t want to stay until I was doing a bad job. I wanted to leave while I was still doing good.”
Reeves had taught at Chisholm for 24 years, coming to Enid when her husband was transferred to the local Koch plant. She applied to many schools in the city before being offered a position as a drama teacher in the Chisholm Public Schools district.
For four years in New Mexico, Reeves taught at a junior high with a student population larger than Chisholm’s. She also had graduated from a high school with over 500 other students.
“Chisholm is so different from what I was used to,” she said. “There’s more of a community where everyone knows everyone. When I graduated, I was sitting next to a girl with the same last name as me — I didn’t even know we went to school together.”
In her early days at Chisholm, Reeves focused on the speech and debate class and team. She spent many weekends driving students to competitions and helping them practice for their chosen performance.
“I learned a lot about Oklahoma geography in those first few months,” she said, laughing.
In 1999, Reeves also took on a sponsor role for the high school’s student council.
At first, she said, balancing the two activities was difficult, but by the mid-2000s, Chisholm had ended the speech and debate class due to a lack of student interest and less room for electives, giving Reeves more time to focus on student council.
When she stepped into her new role, Reeves had the assistance of Jaymie Morley, a now-retired teacher and principal of Chisholm High School. Morley showed Reeves some of the important traditions in the district.
“I got to learn what builds the culture of Chisholm,” Reeves said. “Then, when (Morley) retired, it was my turn to show someone. It was so much fun.”
Reeves also taught advanced placement (AP) English classes at Chisholm, preparing students for AP exams at the end of the school year.
The AP classes also provided Reeves with chances for more professional development, she said. Classes for teachers were available through the College Board, the organization that provides and grades the AP exams.
“I was always learning,” she said. “Keeping up with the trends, with the best tools to teach kids. It kept me fresh, kept me aware of the world around me.”
However, Reeves said she struggled with the workload of her many obligations, she said. She often found herself grading papers late into the evening, spending weekends and holidays on lesson planning, and feeling guilty when she wasn’t doing something school related.
“I didn’t realize how much of my time went into teaching until I wasn’t doing it anymore,” Reeves said. “My husband, we were chatting with friends the other day, and he said something I hadn’t thought about before. He said, ‘I’m just happy to have my wife back.’ I didn’t even realize he may have felt that way.”
Now, Reeves works part-time as an administrative assistant at the Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce. During her free time, she has been getting back in touch with friends and family she hasn’t spoken to in a while.
“I lost my dad to COVID-19 this year. I hadn’t gotten to see him pretty much at all since last March,” Reeves said. “I just want to visit with my family again.”
Reeves also has a list of books she plans on catching up on, collected from best-seller lists over the past 10 years, she said. She has also joined a book club with fellow Chisholm teacher Debbie Hodges.
“It’s so much fun to read again,” Reeves said. “It feels wonderful.”
Looking back on her time as a teacher, Reeves feels she would have done things differently if she knew what it was like to have a “better work-life balance.”
“I would have set more structured boundaries, (and) stopped staying at the school until it was dark every night,” she said.
Reeves did look back on some memories of her time teaching fondly. In particular, she said she loved graduation ceremonies the most.
“Students all feel united on that day,” she said. “They’re pumped up and ready to take on the world. I love that feeling. ... I still see them as those little juniors in high school. That’s how they’ll always be to me.”
Reeves said she was excited to see what teachers getting into the field of education would do, but she advised them to be patient with students and with themselves — people don’t know what everyone is bringing into the classroom with them, she said.
“Not every day will be perfect,” she said. “But there’s always another day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.