ENID, Okla. — Chisholm Public Schools Superintendent Dudley Darrow said his focus in the upcoming semester will be to keep students in school.
“I think our absence rate is too high for a variety of reasons,” he said. “We don’t want sick kids in school, but an allergy or a headache is different.”
He said the COVID-19 pandemic showed that students need to be in school.
Darrow was busy Wednesday working on grants hoping to find funds for a new school bus and hopefully a school nurse.
“Someone asked me what it was like to get a long holiday brea, and I told them I didn’t know,” Darrow said.
Chisholm students finished their first semester Dec.16, and will return to school on Jan. 3, 2023. Darrow said he is excited about students coming back to school and having the Wheat Capital basketball tournament Jan. 5-7.
“This is the 54th year Chisholm has hosted the tournament,” Darrow said.
He also said he will be better able to staff any vacancies and make plans for the next year.
“Last year I was hired on May 4th so I was behind on hiring," he said.
Darrow applauded his teachers, coaches and players who were having a good year. Chisholm Teachers of the Year are Brooke Martin, elementary school; Beverly Weber, high school; and Lori Geesling, middle school.
Jim Coleman was a small school coach of the year nominee in cross country, and the Chisholm boys were 3A state runners-up.
Volleyball coach Jonathan Robbins was named Region 1 Coach of the Year, Oklahoma Volleyball Coach of the Year nominee and Region 1 Small West All-State Coach nominee.
