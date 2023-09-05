ENID, Okla. — Chisholm Public Schools’ superintendent said a recent issue highlights the need for district patrons to approve an upcoming pair of bond issues.
Voters in the district will head to the polls Sept. 12, 2023, to vote on a pair of bond issues totaling $3.45 million.
One proposition, for $3.175 million, will fund new heating and air conditioning at the high school, new technology and band uniforms, with the bulk of the money going toward the HVAC system.
“The need for this became more apparent because of the air conditioning already going out once during our hottest week,” Superintendent Marcus Chapman said. High temperatures topped 100 at the time. “It was out in seven rooms, so we had to utilize empty space at the middle school.”
Chapman said he hopes there is a good representation at the polls and that everyone votes.
The second bond is $250,000 for transportation. School bond issues require a 60% supermajority to pass.
“Former Superintendent Dudley Darrow worked on this bond with the school board before I became superintendent,” Chapman said.
At his last school board meeting in June before moving to Enid Public Schools, Darrow said band uniforms need “to be a priority” as they were 20 years old.
He told board members at the meeting that Chapman had visited the boiler room at the high school and talked to contractors.
Andy Davis, an associate with Stephen L. Smith Corp. of Jenks, explained the financial numbers of the bond issue during the June school board meeting.
“There will be no new taxes in the Chisholm district with this bond issue,” Davis said.
Old bonds are being paid off and the tax base in the district is growing.
Joe D. Hall Co., of Elk City, will be contractor for the HVAC system, if the bond issue passes. Van Storm, a partner with the company, attended the meeting.
“The high school building is in good shape and taking care of the heat and air will add years to its use,” Storm said.
His biggest concern was getting the units they needed for the project.
“Things have gotten much better on supplies, but it will depend on the units we decide to order,” he said.
Early voting will be available 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Garfield County Election Board office, 903 Failing. Early voting is not available at polling locations.
“You don’t need to provide an excuse to vote early,” Garfield County Election Board Secretary Shari Monsees said. “Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted by the county election board or State Election Board — from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines.”
Some voters may need assistance to vote because they are blind or visually disabled, physically disabled or infirmed or illiterate. Such individuals may request to have an assistant or vote privately and independently using the ATI device attached to the voting device. Those who require assistance should talk to their precinct official or contact the election board for instructions.
To contact Garfield County Election Board, call (580) 237-6016 or email GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
