NORTH ENID, Okla. — Chisholm now is without a top administrator following its superintendent’s resignation Wednesday night.
Superintendent Chad Broughton will leave Chisholm Public Schools at the end of the school year after nearly three years leading the Enid-area district.
Following an hour-long closed executive session with district legal counsel at Wednesday’s monthly school board meeting, board president Danielle Deterding and members Drew Ewbank, Geri Ayers and Dr. Dustin Baylor voted to accept a resignation agreement with Broughton, with member Brendon Atkinson abstaining.
Broughton will be placed on administrative leave beginning next Friday until June 30, according to the agreement. He would be compensated his full salary and benefits on regular payroll schedule.
He also would be paid a lump sum of $37,560 by June 30 in compensation for ending his contract a year early, as well as a total $7,440 in unused vacation days.
No reason was given for Broughton’s sudden departure, and Broughton and board members declined to comment on his resignation to the News & Eagle afterward.
His contract initially was set to run through June 30, 2023. He was hired in May 2019 from Sand Springs, where he had been assistant superintendent.
Meanwhile, Chisholm will postpone plans to conduct a strategic planning process to focus on finding a new superintendent, Deterding said in a prepared statement after the vote.
The agreement allows Broughton, who agreed to not seek future employment with Chisholm, to pursue other employment opportunities while the board begins the search, she said.
In January, the school board approved a $40,000 contract with Oklahoma State School Board Association to develop a research-based, five-year plan for the district’s future over the next eight to 12 months. Chisholm was set to begin this process with a community-wide forum to be held six to eight weeks later.
In the statement, Deterding also said the board thanked Broughton, who had led the district through navigating the challenges of the global COVID-19 pandemic. He also led months-long negotiations for the purchase of farmland behind Chisholm High School to be used for future school building construction.
Chisholm has experienced several administrative turnovers and hiring changes in the last year, including its athletic director, head football coaches and high school principal, as well as two kindergarten teachers who resigned the same day last fall.
Its treasurer, Sadie Cates, also recently resigned from the district, effective the end of the current school year, board members were notified Wednesday.
The district’s annual audit of its myriad fund balances had no material weaknesses and no significant deficiencies, auditor Pat Carroll told board members, who unanimously approved the report Wednesday.
