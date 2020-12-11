Chisholm high school and middle school students will move to distance learning Monday for the final week of fall classes due to the number of staff and students out of school due to COVID-19.
Students from Chisholm Middle School and Chisholm High School will return to in-person instruction on Jan. 5, the first day of the spring semester, Superintendent Chad Broughton said in an online announcement Friday.
Five teachers went into quarantine Friday, Broughton said in an email, which led to staff shortages that necessitated closing the two schools.
Elementary students still will have in-person instruction next week.
All middle and high school activities will be canceled, including Friday’s Lady Longhorns game against Glenpool at a basketball tournament in Woodward; boys’ games will continue through the tournament. Games next week against Tonkawa and Blackwell have been postponed.
Broughton said two more high school students tested positive Friday, along with one high school student and one elementary student reported in positive-case isolation online Friday.
Sixteen high school students and one middle school student, along with a middle school staff member, also were reported in close-contact quarantine Friday. The district's online counts will be finalized Monday, Broughton said.
