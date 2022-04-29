A second-grader from Chisholm Elementary School got to spend a day at the Oklahoma State Capitol to be awarded for her original artwork.
Wilne Joubert was recognized for her third-place poster Tuesday at the Capitol in Oklahom City.
Joubert was recently selected as a winner of the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board’s Well Site Safety Day poster contest.
Joubert was selected out of almost 1,500 entries from across the state. As part of the OERB’s annual Well Site Safety Day, 27 students in grades K-12 got the opportunity to share their original artwork, which educates their peers that well sites are not play sites, with their state legislators.
“Oklahoma is blessed to have thousands of working well sites, playing a major role in our state’s economy and energy security,” said Mindy Stitt, executive director of the OERB. “Well Site Safety Day and the art contest are a fun way to spread awareness that those well sites are for professionals only.”
In addition to meeting state legislators, the winners were recognized at an awards ceremony and enjoyed a day at the Oklahoma City Zoo.
