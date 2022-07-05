NORTH ENID, Okla — Before the deadline to accept new students into the district, Chisholm plans to revise its new open transfer policy after district administrators say they found its grade-level capacity breakdowns too confusing to explain to potential families.
Chisholm Public Schools has received 50 new out-of-district transfer requests ahead of the new school year, Superintendent Dudley Darrow said at a district board meeting last week.
But Chisholm administrative assistant Debbie Grebe said the district’s policy had been too difficult to explain over the phone to potential parents who had been calling the district about transferring their children next year.
Darrow said he intends to bring back a simplified policy for Chisholm board members to consider at their next regular meeting on July 20, before the 2022-2023 school year begins Aug. 18.
“This is very confusing for me, this is very confusing for the principals. I’d like to explore other options,” Darrow said last Wednesday about the policy, which board members adopted last fall. “I would like to set something more consistently like we do in elementary.”
Once the new school year begins, Oklahoma students can now transfer into public school districts at any time of the year up to twice a year, under a law that state legislators passed in 2021. Districts including Chisholm had until Jan. 1 to adopt the law as policy, including proposed grade-level capacity limits for each school site.
New out-of-district transfers to Chisholm are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and may only be denied based on capacity, attendance and discipline issues. Families can then appeal denials to the school board, then to the state.
If a grade is over capacity, potential students could be placed on a wait list. They would then be accepted in application order if a spot opens up.
Capacity figures only apply to students looking to transfer into the school district — not to students already living within the district’s boundaries, children of active-duty military personnel, students with special education needs or children of district staff.
Schools have to publicly report their capacities per grade level every three months and update these figures Jan. 1, April 1, July 1 and Oct. 1.
Half of Chisholm’s 14 grades are currently at or over capacity level, according to figures reported on the district’s website as of Friday, July 1.
Chisholm Elementary School’s capacities must cap out at 60 pre-K students grade-wide; 80 students each from kindergarten through third grade; and 92 in fourth and fifth grades.
The middle school’s capacities are 25 students per core class. Grade-wide capacity in grades nine-12 at the high school are 80 students in English 1 and 2, then 60 in English 3 and 4, with 20 students per section per grade.
According to the policy, decisions about transfers for Chisholm’s new school year will be made by Aug. 1, while mid-year transfer requests would be considered within 10 days of the district receiving the application.
