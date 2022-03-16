Enid News & Eagle
Haley Combs, a Chisholm High School senior, and eight other recipients recently were awarded $1,000 scholarships presented by Oklahoma Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee.
She plans to attend Oklahoma State University to pursue a degree in biosystems engineering.
“The YF&R scholarship program is an exciting way to invest in the newest generation of agriculturalists in our industry,” said Brittany Hukill, OKFB YF&R chair. “Our committee looks forward to seeing how each of these students uses this investment to grow in agriculture and represent our state well in their careers.”
Students receiving scholarships plan to study at higher education institutions including Northern Oklahoma College, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, Oklahoma State University, Redlands Community College and Southwest Oklahoma State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.