ENID, Okla. — Chisholm Public Schools has seen an increase in enrollment during the fall semester for the 2022-23 school year.
During Wednesday's Chisholm Public Schools Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dudley Darrow said enrollment was “healthy,” with an increase of 59 students from the previous year
“I think the transfer portal has affected our numbers,” he said. However, Chisholm has its smallest pre-K enrollment in several years. The total number of students in the district is 1,117.
Board members also discussed parent-teacher conferences and the upcoming schedule. Elementary conferences have been completed, with middle school and high school conferences set for Oct. 11-12. Fall break will be Oct. 13-17.
