ENID, Okla. — Chisholm Public Schools patrons will head to the polls Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, to decide two bond issues totaling $3.45 million.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The largest proposition, for $3.175 million will fund new heating and air conditioning at the high school, new technology across the district and band uniforms, with the bulk of the money going toward the HVAC system.
Last month, air conditioning went out to part of the high school, when temperatures were above 100, forcing students and teachers in those seven rooms to move to the middle school for class, Superintendent Marcus Chapman said.
The second bond is $250,000 for transportation. School bond issues require a 60% supermajority to pass.
Garfield County Election Board Secretary Shari Monsees reminded voters to bring a current federal or Oklahoma state issued photo ID, or federally recognized tribal ID to their polling place. An official voter identification card also can be used as proof or identity. Anyone who does not have an ID, can cast a provisional ballot by signing an affidavit. Provisional ballots will be verified and if valid, will be counted after Election Day and before the election is certified.
