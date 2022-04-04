Voters in many Northwest Oklahoma school districts will head to the polls Tuesday, April 5, 2022, to vote for board candidates and bond issues.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Chisholm Public School patrons will decide the race for the Office 2 position between incumbent Drew Ewbank and challenger Mike Long, an elementary school parent.
Ewbank, an Enid attorney, ran unopposed for office the first time in 2016. He has one child attending Chisholm High School, while another recently graduated.
Long is an Enid Fire Department lieutenant. He has a child in third grade.
Four districts in Northwest Oklahoma will have bond issue votes.
Cimarron Public Schools has two propositions.
The first is for $100,000 to renovate the weight room, buy equipment and install irrigation equipment. The second is $500,000 for transportation.
Ringwood Public Schools also has two propositions.
The first, for $2.26 million, a variety of projects. The bulk, about $1.8 million is to renovate the junior high/high school old gymnasium.
The rest is $138,000 for a teacherage; $125,000 for technology equipment; $80,000 for a vehicle; $60,000 for visitor’s bleachers at the football field; and $50,000 for playground equipment.
The second proposition is $180,000 for transportation.
Waynoka Public Schools has one proposition for $1.7 million. It would be used to build a bus barn facility.
Burlington Public Schools has a $10.49 million proposal before voters.
More than $8.6 million would go toward building a gymnasium/community center.
About $1.22 million would be to build a cafeteria/kitchen. Another $324,809 would be used to build a greenhouse, and $323,005 would be to build classrooms.
School bond issues require a 60% super-majority to pass.
There also will be school board races in Waukomis, Garber, Hennessey, Cimarron, Billings, Cherokee, Okeene, Dover, Kingfisher and Sharon-Mutual.
The cities of Kingfisher and Woodward will have elections for city commission.
