ENID, Okla. — Chisholm Public Schools patrons will decide a pair of bond issues totaling $3.425 million after the Board of Education on Wednesday evening, June 28, 2023, set a vote for Sept. 12.
One proposition, for $3.175 million, will fund new heating and air conditioning at the high school, new technology and band uniforms if it is approved. The second bond is $250,000 for transportation. The two bonds have to be presented on the ballot separately. School bond issues require a 60% supermajority to pass.
“The band uniforms are 20 years old, and this really needs to be a priority,” said Superintendent Dudley Darrow at his final school board meeting. He officially will assume his new position as Enid Public Schools superintendent on Saturday.
He told the board that incoming Chisholm Superintendent Marcus Chapman had visited the boiler room at the high school and talked to the contractors.
Andy Davis, an associate with Stephen L. Smith Corp. of Jenks, explained the financial numbers of the bond issue.
“There will be no new taxes in the Chisholm district with this bond issue,” Davis said.
The old bonds are being paid off and the tax base in the district is growing.
Joe D. Hall Co., of Elk City, will be the contractor for the new heating and air conditioning system at the high school. Van Storm, a partner with the company, attended the meeting.
“The high school building is in good shape and taking care of the heat and air will add years to its use,” Storm said.
His biggest concern was getting the units they needed for the project.
“Things have gotten much better on supplies,but it will depend on the units we decide to order,” he said.
Also present at the meeting was John Merz, with Corbin, Merz and Haney architecture firm, of Enid.
The bond issue also will address needs for new computers, providing upgrades for faculty in all Chisholm schools and in the computer labs. Darrow said this is expensive.
“There are no new taxes, and this is good for kids,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.