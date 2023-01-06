ENID, Okla. — Chisholm Public Schools Board of Education voted this week to extend the contract of Superintendent Dudley Darrow for an additional year.
Darrow, who started with the district in May 2022, previously had a three-year contract.
“Superintendent Darrow has made a tremendous amount of progress in our schools,” said board President Danielle Deterding.
She said Darrow has improved the leadership at Chisholm and has had a positive impact.
Darrow said he was pleased with the confidence the board showed with the vote on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
“I’m very happy they extended my contract,” he said. “Chisholm is a good fit for me and my family and I love being here. I want to retire here.”
Also during the meeting, high school Principal Cindy Black, middle school Principal Brett Barnes and elementary school Principal Darla Smith made presentations on absenteeism and their plans to decrease those numbers.
The board voted to have spring break March 11-15 to coincide with Autry Technology Center, other area schools and local daycare centers.
A discussion led to a vote on updating the trophy case at the entrance of the Chisholm High School gym. A quote from Brett Klemme was accepted to paint the case and replace the lighting.
