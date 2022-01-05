ENID, Okla. — Candidates running for a seat on Chisholm Public Schools’ Board of Education all say they want to give a voice to teachers who have felt increasingly neglected by the district over the last decade.
Incumbent board member Drew Ewbank will face challengers Eric Edwards, Amy Jefferies and Mike Long in a Garfield County primary election on Feb. 8, 2022, for a five-year term representing the district’s No. 2 seat.
A runoff race, if necessary, will be held April 5.
All four candidates are parents of students in the Chisholm school district.
Drew Ewbank
Ewbank, an Enid attorney, ran unopposed for office the first time in 2016. He has one child attending Chisholm High School, while another recently graduated.
“I think this is the most effective way for me to make my contribution,” he said Tuesday about deciding to run for the school board the first time. “I just want to continue my contribution. I feel like there’s some things we’ve started that I want to see finished.”
During 2018’s teacher walkout, Ewbank took time from his job, went to the Capitol for a couple days and sat with legislators in their offices about what’s needed for teachers.
“Those relationships helped me have the ability to go down there and advocate for them, and that’s the job,” he said.
These contributions now include bringing to fruition a strategic planning initiative for the district and its stakeholders, which Chisholm board members have begun reconsidering in recent months. Figuring out a plan had been put on hold during the COVID pandemic, Ewbank said.
“I’m just tired of waiting,” he said. “I’m wanting to push the un-pause button.”
The board will hear a strategic plan presentation at Wednesday night’s board meeting from a representative for Oklahoma State School Board Association.
The seat’s other candidates all said the district’s biggest need is retaining highly qualified teachers.
Eric Edwards
Edwards, also an Enid attorney, with two of his four children still in high school, said he thought the board’s recent meetings had limited both time and access for attendees who’d had concerns about the district’s staffing shortages.
“The board is there to … listen to the concerns of the parents, and the people that are in the district,” Edwards said. “But sometimes being a leader requires you to make tough decisions, and that’s probably one of the problems we have at Chisholm, is everyone wants to be everybody’s friend and be popular without making tough choices.”
He also said the district doesn’t pay its teachers near the competitive rate of neighboring public school districts.
He and fellow candidate Amy Jefferies also both previously ran for the No. 1 Office seat in 2016, with the latter having lost in a runoff to now-former board member John Dick.
Amy Jefferies
A former Chisholm Elementary School teacher, Jefferies said the amount of turnover has been staggering at all levels over the last 10-plus years — from students to teachers to paraprofessionals.
“That’s sad to me,” she said. “I feel like we’ve got to see why we’re losing the heart of our school.”
Jefferies, whose two children go to the high school and middle school, taught at the district for 12 years before leaving the profession in 2014.
“I think a teacher’s voice on the school board is extremely important,” she said.
Mike Long
Long, an Enid Fire Department lieutenant running for office for the first time, said having multiple elementary school teachers leave in the middle of the semester last fall was especially unusual.
From talking to teachers at his third-grader’s elementary school, Long said they feel like they haven’t been listened to and left out of major decision-making for the district.
Long, who’s active in his special-needs son’s education, said several teachers were excited to hear that he was running for office — rather than “somebody they’ve never seen or don’t know.”
“Parents and teachers are the people who should probably be listened to the most,” he said. “And if I could have give them a voice, then I’d be pretty happy about that.”
