NORTH ENID, Okla. — Public school transfer and class capacity policies are changing in area schools, as required by new state laws.
Chisholm Public Schools Board of Education approved revision of the district’s open transfer policy Wednesday evening.
Superintendent Dudley Darrow said the only thing that really changed in the CPS policy was its student capacity numbers, which can be found updated on the district website.
The board has worked to simplify this policy for everyone to understand, as previously it had caused some confusion, he said.
Under a law state legislators passed in 2021, once the new school year begins, Oklahoma students can transfer into public school districts at any time of the year up to twice a year. The legislation had to be adopted as policy as of Jan. 1, 2022, with proposed grade-level capacity limits on a school’s website.
New out-of-district transfers to Chisholm are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and may only be denied based on capacity, attendance and discipline issues. Families can appeal denials to the school board, then to the state.
If a grade is over capacity, potential students could be placed on a wait list. They would be accepted in application order if a spot opens up.
Capacity figures only apply to students looking to transfer into the school district — not to students already living within the district’s boundaries, children of active-duty military personnel, students with special education needs or children of district staff.
Schools have to publicly report their capacities per grade level every three months and update these figures Jan. 1, April 1, July 1 and Oct. 1.
“There is a reason we have to re-evaluate this multiple times a year,” Darrow said. “Come October, we may have to adjust our capacity numbers because until you see the kids in the building, you really don’t know if they are going to be with you or not. It’s a difficult path to navigate.”
