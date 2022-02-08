Chisholm Public Schools narrowed its crowded school board race to two candidates — Office 2 incumbent Drew Ewbank and challenger Mike Long, an elementary school parent.
The two men will face off in the general election set for April 5.
Ewbank garnered 147 votes Tuesday, with 37.5% of the total, while Long barely edged out Amy Jefferies, a former Chisholm teacher, for the second-most votes, receiving 107 to her 102. Eric Edwards received 35 votes.
“I’m pretty excited at the moment,” Long said Tuesday night, noting he did well in the North Enid area of the district. “I hope that I get more people come out to support me (in April).”
A runoff is necessary since none of the four candidates in the race received a majority of the 392 total votes cast Tuesday at the district’s 12 voting precincts.
Ewbank said the runoff was “pretty natural” after having four candidates in the race. Both Jefferies and Edwards had run for office before.
“I appreciate everyone that took time to vote, not only for me but for everybody,” Ewbank said. “It’s always important to vote.”
Ewbank, an Enid attorney, ran unopposed for office the first time in 2016. He has one child attending Chisholm High School, while another recently graduated.
Long is an Enid Fire Department lieutenant. He has a child in third grade.
There were several other races across Northwest Oklahoma that were decided Tuesday.
• Cimarron Public Schools patrons chose Shannon Lee for the Office 2 school board seat. Lee gained 66 votes, or 57.89%, to defeat Gary Naugle Jr., who had 25 votes, and James Lamb, who tallied 23 votes.
• Deer Creek-Lamont Public Schools patrons approved a $320,000 transportation bond issue.
The vote was 118-33, or 78.15%, in favor. School bond issues require a 60% super-majority for passage.
The district has $1.5 million in outstanding principal from a $2.5 million bond issue approved in 2018 to build a multi-purpose building.
• Watonga Public Schools patrons approved a $19.9 million bond issue that will pay for a variety of items.
The vote was 465-178, or 72.32%, in favor.
The biggest two items on the proposal are a new cafeteria at Watonga Elementary School and a new basketball gym with indoor walking track. Other items are STEAM labs at the elementary and middle/high school buildings; a concession stand and bathroom facility at the football field; baseball and softball locker rooms, and a weight room; and remodeling of the wrestling room.
School officials said the increase in property taxes will amount to $71 a year on a $100,000 house.
• Hennessey voters decided who will fill an unexpired term on the Board of Trustees. David O. Jones defeated Frank Patton 75-30, receiving 71.43% of the vote.
• Dover Public Schools patrons decided who will fill an unexpired term for Office 1 on the school board. Nathan Guinn won the seat by defeating two challengers. Quinn received 64 votes, or 68.82%, while Jason G. Witt had 17 and Sheila Holmes 12.
• Republican voters in Woodward County District 3 will decide who will fill the unexpired term on the board of county commissioners. Donny Thorn won the seat 295-167, or 63.85%.
