Garfield County residents who have been voting at Chisholm High School have a new polling place for all future elections.
Effective immediately, Precinct 307, formerly at CHS, will move permanently to Willow View Church, 3525 W. Purdue.
Coulten Cue, secretary of Garfield County Election Board, said school safety and traffic concerns were the reasons for the relocation.
“We have appreciated Chisholm letting us be there time and time again for voting,” Cue said. “However, we feel that the school safety is a necessity, and having those doors unlocked for 12 hours (on election days) sits uneasily.”
He added that Willow View Church has a larger parking lot, making accessing the polling place easier when voters turn out on election days.
“We want to thank (pastor Mark McAdow) and his congregation for allowing us to move our voting precinct there,” Cue said.
Willow View Church is 2.5 miles away from CHS.
Around 1,713 voters will be affected by this, covering a “highly populated area.”
“This is going to be portions of Willow Lake, Willow West, up and down Purdue, up to Chisholm High School and out to Northwood and in that area,” Cue said.
New voter identification cards were sent out in the mail Tuesday, Cue said, and online information on the OK Voter Portal has been updated, as well.
