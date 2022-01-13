ENID, Okla. — Chisholm Public Schools is joining are area schools in canceling in-person classes for the remainder of the week.
"Chisholm ... continues to see a significant number of our teachers, instructional and support staff and students out across the district due to illness or other circumstances," Superintendent Chad Broughton said in a post on the school's website.
As a result, the school will be closed Friday, Jan. 14.
"This will not be a virtual learning day. Everyone will return for in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18," Broughton said.
Other schools districts in the area cited large numbers of staff and students out with illness, resulting in closures or temporary virtual shifts for the remainder of the week.
Drummond Public Schools announced Wednesday it would have virtual classes Thursday and Friday and return to in-person Tuesday.
School officials also announced that grab-and-go meals for school-aged students would be available at the south cafeteria door 10-11 a.m. Friday.
Medford and Waukomis public schools announced Wednesday that they would cancel classes for the rest of the week, with Medford returning Monday and Waukomis on Tuesday.
"Currently, we have around 80 students and 12 staff members who are absent ... because of illness," Medford Superintendent Tyler Locke said in a message to parents. "School will be canceled Thursday and Friday this week. Students will not be expected to login or complete virtual assignments. We hope that a long weekend will help students and staff get well so that we can resume normal activities on Monday."
At Waukomis, Superintendent Kelly Husted said his school, too, was dealing with a numbers issue.
"Unfortunately, we have a large number of staff and students that have been and will continue to be absent," he said in a message to parents. "Our hope is that by shutting down school completely, we can avoid going virtual in the near future. Food service will not be available during this time."
Most public schools are closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Schools across Northwest Oklahoma continue to cancel and reschedule sports and other extracurricular activities, as well.
At Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Public Schools, Superintendent Brent Koontz said in a note to parents Wednesday that school officials do not plan to shut down school, even temporarily.
"The only exception to this would be if we have staff shortages and are not able to adequately run our school," he said. "in the small chance that this scenario was to happen, we ask you to have a plan in place and be ready for your student to continue their education virtually."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.