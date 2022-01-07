Chisholm OKs $40K strategic plan proposal to address 5-year future

NORTH ENID, Okla. — Chisholm Public Schools will move forward with developing a districtwide strategic plan with the state school organization that had submitted the initial proposal tabled by board members last month.
The $40,000 plan from Oklahoma State School Board Association is meant to address the future of the Enid area school district, and Chisholm board members voted to unanimously accept the proposal Wednesday.
Stephanie Hyder, OSSBA’s director of executive search services, said Chisholm staff and community members would spend eight to 12 months outlining a five-year-long plan for the district.
She said the process is entirely research-based and data-driven to determine several goals to be met though specific objectives and performance measures, such as student achievement, personal growth or community-centered resources.
“The idea of a strategic plan is, it’s your umbrella, so all the things you're doing fit underneath that so you find the gaps and the missing pieces,” Hyder told board members Wednesday. “It’s a living document.”
Board member Geri Ayers motioned to accept the proposal, and Dr. Dustin Baylor seconded, with them and Drew Ewbank unanimously voting for the plan.
Several members said they thought the plan had looked “cookie-cutter” on paper, but that the data-centric approach was more appealing when broken down for each specific district.
“I think I said this before, when my car’s broken down, I hire a mechanic. That’s the Oklahoma State School Board Association,” Ewbank said.
The board in December had tabled accepting OSSBA’s submission — then the only bid received — with the intention of getting other proposal options. Two more were then offered to the district and also considered by board members Wednesday.
Though two of Chisholm’s five board members were absent, Superintendent Chad Broughton told the board after voting that missing members Danielle Deterding and Brendan Atkinson both expressed their support for the OSSBA plan, as well.
Hyder would facilitate the planning process “every step of the way,” with several more people from the K20 Center, an educational data research and development organization at the University of Oklahoma.
“Our job is to carry the water, so to speak,” Hyder said. “It’s to hold you all accountable for being accountable to the data.”
In the first phase, OSSBA would collect information from online surveys and at public forums about Chisholm’s district identity.
In the second planning phase, school district representatives would spend two days reviewing data from the forum, analyzing strengths and weaknesses, and developing goal areas with objectives.
OSSBA and the district would identify a team of about 30 Chisholm community stakeholders, made up of teachers, district and building administrators, parents, community members, a board member and students. These members would represent the diversity of the community, Hyder said.
After three more days of work sessions, a third phase will end with a completed five-year plan, made up of performance measures, initiatives and action steps.
The final, fourth phase, Hyder said, is where “the rubber hits the road” in the classrooms. After a two-day work session with site teachers, the plan would be implemented with building-level plans over a school year.
OSSBA and K20 would return at the end of the year to end with a site and district reflection.
Hyder said OSSBA found while researching strategic plans that 70% of plans are never implemented because they don’t include the building-level plans.
Twenty-one school districts in Oklahoma have completed plans with OSSBA’s program — Broughton participated in several when he worked as an administrator at districts in Marietta and Sand Springs.
Hyder also conducted Chisholm’s superintendent search in 2019, which also involved community forums and online surveys before Broughton was ultimately hired.
But those couldn’t be re-used, she said, because the surveys had asked about superintendent characteristics, while she thought the 2019 forums wouldn’t have “enough depth” about Chisholm’s current state.
“Your staff is spent. I’m telling you right now, your teachers and principals are spent,” Hyder said.
Broughton said upcoming community forums, to be held at Chisholm school sites, would be scheduled likely by next month.
Board members also approved hiring a third kindergarten teacher, Kristen Tefft, on Wednesday, fully replacing the two teachers who had resigned from Chisholm Elementary School in November.
Three teachers and a long-term substitute now are responsible for the grade, and Broughton said the third kindergarten class was split between the newest teacher and the sub, reducing the class numbers.