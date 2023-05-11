Chisholm Public Schools has named its 2023 teachers of the year, who were voted by their peers.
Awards were won by Jim Ebel at the high school, Amy Barnes at the middle school and Kalli Mason at the elementary school.
“I love Chisholm, and I will be here until I retire,” Ebel said.
Ebel spent 10 years with Enid Public Schools. He started at Chisholm in 2003 and teaches science, biology and anatomy.
This is the third time for Ebel to be chosen and said his reward is the students.
Principal Cindy Black said Ebel always puts students first.
“Not only is he an exemplary teacher, he is a good person, kind and a team player,” Black said.
Barnes teaches sixth-grade science. When she moved into the school district, she worked as a school secretary. In the middle of the year when a sixth-grade position opened in science she moved into the job and made it her own.
She said she loves the job and the kids and they know it. Barnes likes to be hands-on in teaching, and has taught at Chisholm for six years.
Mason teaches fourth- and fifth-grade special education and has taught at Chisholm Elementary School for seven years. She said she believes every child can learn.
