ENID, Okla. — Chisholm Public Schools Board of Education named Marcus Chapman to be the district’s new superintendent on Wednesday night, May 3, 2023.
His appointment comes less than two weeks after current Superintendent Dudley Darrow resigned to take the helm at Enid Public Schools.
Chapman currently is Ryan Public Schools superintendent and will begin his duties at Chisholm July 1 when Darrow leaves for EPS.
“We are excited to welcome Mr. Chapman to the Longhorn community. The board is very familiar with Chapman through his reputation and the recommendations of educational partners within our community and state,” said Danielle Deterding, Chisholm school board president. “We intentionally sought him out and are confident that Mr. Chapman will hit the ground running and continue Chisholm’s high level of achievement.”
Chapman is no stranger to Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
He graduated from Timberlake High School in 2000 and received his associate degree from Northern Oklahoma College Enid. He was a member of the Jets baseball team for two years.
Chapman received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Northwestern Oklahoma State University and completed his master’s degree in education administration at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
He currently is attending Liberty University seeking his doctorate in administration, supervision and educational leadership.
He began his career as a secondary math teacher at Fort Supply Public Schools. After one year, he moved to Oklahoma Union Public Schools, where he taught math and coached baseball and football for three years.
Chapman spent one year at Lindsay Public Schools in the same role before moving to Aline-Cleo to begin his career in administration as K-12 principal. He then spent five years as high school principal at Canton.
His most recent experience comes as superintendent at Ryan, where he has been for the past seven years.
“I have known Marcus for over 20 years, and I am excited for the Chisholm community. Mr. Chapman is a man of exceptional character, experience and work ethic. He will be a tremendous leader,” said Jeremy Hise, vice president for Northern Oklahoma College Enid.
“Thank you to the Chisholm Board of Education for giving me this opportunity,” Chapman said. “I look forward to working with the school board, administration and staff to maintain the tradition of excellence that Chisholm Public Schools is known for. My family and I are excited for this new chapter in our lives.”
Chapman will move to the Chisholm district along with his wife Dustina and their five children, who all will attend Chisholm Public Schools.
Dustina Chapman said she was looking forward to living closer to family.
