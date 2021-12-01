ENID, Okla. — Two previously recognized Northwest Oklahoma K-8 schools were ranked Wednesday among the best public schools to attend in the state.
Chisholm Middle School was ranked the fourth-best middle school in Oklahoma, and Hoover Elementary School just missed the top 10 of elementary schools statewide, coming in at 11th in the U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings.
Hoover was the only Enid Public Schools site to be ranked in the top 50 of any of the grade-level public schools.
With 289 sixth-eighth students Chisholm MS had the third-lowest enrollment in the top 50 of Oklahoma middle schools.
Principal Brett Barnes said being at school in person last year helped students, who are tested in standards-based grading, allowing targeting areas of weakness for remediation.
"They're the ones doing the work, students and staff," Barnes said.
The digital news company U.S. News each year ranks the best K-8 schools in each state, including 996 elementary schools and 616 middle schools in Oklahoma, calculated from school-wide proficiency on state reading/language arts and math assessments.
Both Enid area schools, along with four others in Oklahoma, were also named in September as National Blue Ribbon Schools, a prestigious academic excellence award being given to 325 schools nationwide this year by the U.S. Department of Education.
Students at both Chisholm MS and Hoover also both tested among the highest subject-area proficiency levels in the state last school year, despite many schools being hampered by COVID-19. Chisholm's middle and elementary school students tested at levels among the highest of the state in the Oklahoma School Testing Program in 2020-2021. Of EPS elementary schools, Hoover performed the highest, at 41.9% proficient in English, 55.6% in math and 58.3% in science.
Drummond Middle School, at No. 43, was the next-ranked middle school from Northwest Oklahoma, followed by Kingfisher Middle School at No. 46.
Longfellow Elementary School in Alva was ranked the state’s 23rd-best elementary school, while Chisholm Elementary School was recognized at 29th.
U.S. News also ranked high schools both statewide and nationwide — Chisholm High School came in at 18th in Oklahoma and 2,832nd in the U.S.
The No. 1-ranked high school in Oklahoma, Classen High School of Advanced Studies, in Oklahoma City, was ranked 51st nationwide.
Rankings included data on over 61,000 schools in all 50 states, including charter schools, magnet schools and STEM-focused schools, as well.
The rankings are available online at www.usnews.com/education/k12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.