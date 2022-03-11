ENID, Okla. — A local middle school celebrated a recent national honor by honoring those who came before and had left a lasting ripple effect on the school’s students and staff.
All three grades of nearly 300 Chisholm Middle School students were gathered into the gymnasium during sixth hour Thursday for the assembly celebrating the school for its 2021 National Blue Ribbon award.
A giant banner naming the school as a National Blue Ribbon school hung from the back wall of the gym Thursday, while CMS teachers and staff wore blue ribbons pinned to their shirts.
Garfield County District Attorney Mike Fields, a parent of a Chisholm High School student, told the young Longhorns their school’s award was a reflection of their actions in the classroom.
Fields explained to students the term “the butterfly effect” — commonly used in mathematics and meteorology to demonstrate weather effects — which holds that a tiny butterfly that flaps its wings to move air molecules and -causes a hurricane on the other side of the Earth.
“Every single thing that you do matters,” Fields told the bleachers full of students. “Every move you make, every action you take, it all matters. And it doesn’t just matter to you or your family or your school — everything you do matters to us forever.”
He also told students that all of them were made for a specific purpose that “only you can accomplish.”
“If we embrace that idea, would that change the way we look at the things that happen to us?” he asked. “Would it change the way we act? Would it change the way we treat other people … knowing that this person that sits besides you in a gymnasium may play a role in something unimaginable 100 years from now?”
Chisholm Middle School was named a Blue Ribbon school last fall, along with five other schools in Oklahoma and 325 total schools nationwide.
The middle school was recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as an “exemplary achievement gap-closing” school, one of two possible categories to qualify as a Blue Ribbon school.
In 2013, Chisholm High School had been named as an “exemplary high-performing” Blue Ribbon school.
A school ceremony at Chisholm had been planned for January, but it was delayed after severe winter weather.
As part of a regular school assembly tradition, several students and staff also recognized “difference-makers” who they said helped the school get to the Blue Ribbon.
Sixth-grade teacher Robin Eckert said former Chisholm administrator Shane Dent, who was unable to attend Thursday, started the difference-makers recognition when he was the middle school’s principal.
“Mr. Dent didn’t just create a culture of learning, but one of family,” Eckert said.
Chisholm Middle School Principal Brett Barnes said his predecessor, Crystal Szymanski, made him want to “chase (his) best version” when he began as a teacher. He now reminds students every morning at breakfast to “go chase.”
After Szymanski left Chisholm in 2020 to go lead Stillwater’s junior high school, Barnes and Dent, who was temporarily principal for the high school and middle school, used test score data recorded when she was principal to submit the Blue Ribbon nomination.
Szymanski said between 2015 and 2019, teachers went “above and beyond” to maximize time and get away from focusing on testing, which the state requires every year from third to eighth grades.
“The staff in this building is absolutely amazing,” she told the News & Eagle. “There’s a lot of rockstars working in one building, and the community here is awesome.”
According to its nomination application, Chisholm Middle School began dedicating two of its seven periods to English language arts, reducing sixth-grade elective periods to one, requiring a sixth-grade computer course and relying on state standards-based grading.
The school also shares extra-curricular space with the high school next door as it created anchor elective courses such as instrumental music and athletics.
CMS also uses third-party assessments such as Star Reading and Math, and teachers will give students personal objectives and direct instruction during small-group tutoring sessions.
“I’m excited for Chisholm and I’m excited for the future,” Szymanski said. “I expect (Barnes) to take it to the next level.”
