A majority of Garfield County’s eight public high schools scored below the state’s average ACT score in 2020.
Only Chisholm High School’s school-wide average also exceeded the 20.6 national average score of the college admissions exam, according to recent data reported by Oklahoma Watch.
In 2020, Oklahoma received a statewide composite score of 19.7, out of 36 maximum — an average of the composite scores the high school seniors who took the ACT in the fall before graduating in 2021. The exam is used by Oklahoma high schools to satisfy federal academic testing requirements.
Chisholm’s 59 seniors who took the exam received a 22.56 average composite score — the highest in the county, according to Oklahoma Watch. The high school also reported average subject-area scores of 21.41 in English, 21.44 in math, 23.92 in reading and 23 in science.
Chisholm Public Schools Superintendent Dudley Darrow, who joined the district last month, said the scores were a “great starting point.” In 2019, CHS scored an average 20.4.
“I’m not surprised one bit, and Chisholm has a long-standing record of academic excellence,” Darrow said Saturday. “It’s something the community, students and teachers take a lot of pride in, and we are very proud of that.”
Covington-Douglas High School scored the lowest composite average in Garfield County, at 15.74. In 2019, students tested an average 17.5, according to Oklahoma Watch. Its superintendent, Darren Sharp, did not reply to an email requesting comment about the scores Tuesday.
Enid High School scored at around the middle of the high schools, with a composite 18.36. By far the most students in the county, 397, took the exam at EHS. The year before, 379 11th-graders had tested about the same average score, at 18.4.
“The pandemic threw a monkey wrench into ACT preparations, along with a number of other academic issues,” Enid Superintendent Darrell Floyd said in an email Tuesday. “Even in spite of the pandemic, I commend the folks at Enid High School for going above and beyond in helping to prepare students academically.”
Fewer high school students both state- and nationwide took the exam in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to College Board. Students would have taken the test as 11th-graders, but spring 2020 exam dates were canceled because of COVID.
2020’s other county- and statewide high school ACT scores are available at www.oklahomawatch.org/2022/06/22/act-scores-for-oklahoma-public-schools.
