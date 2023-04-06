ENID, Okla. — Chisholm Public Schools Superintendent Dudley Darrow and members of the school board are discussing the potential for a $2.5 million bond issue next September.
“We have some choices of paying off our current bonds early or addressing some needs of the school,” Darrow said. “We are in a good situation and a bond would not increase the taxes of our community.”
Darrow has been polling all school employees to determine needs and priorities.
“I’ve only been here a year and I think it would be presumptuous of me to know what everyone thinks we need,” he said.
One item highest on the list is a new air system at the high school.
“The HVAC is having real issues, and sometimes it is above 80 degrees in some rooms,” Darrow said.
In addition, he said, there are six other items on the list to consider:
• Copiers to buy or lease.
• New computers for teachers and labs.
• Networking at the high school.
• Band uniforms.
• Digital smart boards for classes.
• Transportation.
“We are working on a rough draft and have been to every school twice to formulate our list,” Darrow said.
Chisholm Public Schools also is in discussion about the possibility of adding soccer as a sport. There are many in favor, Darrow said, but it also is in the research and discussion stage.
Chisholm received a $350,000 grant Darrow applied for with “Stronger Connections” to be allocated over three years. He hopes to use some of the funds for a school nurse position.
