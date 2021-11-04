NORTH ENID, Okla. — A Chisholm student’s appeal of his suspension was withdrawn Wednesday after district board members, administrators and attorneys deliberated in a closed executive session for four and a half hours until after midnight.
Chisholm Public Schools Superintendent Chad Broughton said after the closed session the appeal of the high school student’s long-term suspension had been withdrawn, so no action was necessary from board members over whether to uphold, modify or reverse the suspension.
Following the meeting, Broughton said he could not disclose any more information about the suspension because of FERPA education privacy laws.
Broughton, Principal Angela Avila, Assistant Principal Gary Riley and the district’s attorney, Justin Cliburn, met both separately and together with board members throughout the executive session after the minor student, his family and their attorney, J.D. White, privately presented their appeal in a hearing.
White is an Enid family attorney at Gungoll, Jackson, Box & Devoll P.C., and Cliburn is an Oklahoma City attorney at the Center for Education Law.
