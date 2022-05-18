The Chisholm High School class of 2022 received scholarships totaling $1,111,691 during the annual High School Awards Assembly on Friday, May 13.
A total 76 scholarships were awarded to 47 seniors.
Alpha Assessment and Counseling LLC
Alexandra Staerkel, $2,000
Autry Technology Center
Alexandria Palmer, $1,050
Arin Ronista, $1,050
Ashley Machia, $1,050
Ayden Warden, $1,050
Benjamin Lee, $1,050
Garrett Smith, $1,050
Hunter Avants, $1,050
Isaac Resendiz, $1,050
Kyle Venable, $1,050
Cherokee Nation At Large
Haley Combs, $4,000
Cherokee Strip Foundation
Jimena Castillo $6,000
Kloee Black $6,000
Chisholm Education Association
Kelsey Roberts $500
Chisholm Foundation
Nicole Watkins $1,000
Chisholm Public School Foundation, Kim Brady
Emma Tennell, $1,000
Haley Combs, $1,000
Jayden Streck, $1,000
CHS Athletic Booster
Ellie Bain, $500
Nicholas Deterding, $500
CHS Band
Maranda Sharp, $1,000
CHS Band Booster
Maranda Sharp, $300
CHS FFA
Hayden Koechel, $500
Jayden Streck, $300
Kloee Black, $400
Enid Chamber Sophomore of the Year
Ashley Winter $500
Integris Bass Baptist Jr Volunteer
Ellie Bain $500
Paige Bailey $1,500
James C. and Teresa K. Day Memorial
Ellie Bain $2,000
John C. Matousek Memorial
Kodee Robinett $500
Kay Weldon Ellie Bain $1,000
NOC President's Leadership Council
Grant Biggers $28,000
North Enid Lion's Club
Ellie Bain $1,000
Grant Biggers $1,000
Haley Combs $1,000
Zoe Morrison $1,000
Northern Oklahoma College
Nicholas Deterding $1,700
Northwest Osteopathic
Ellie Bain $1,000
NWOSU
Alexandria Palmer $600
NWOSU Allyson Meek $1,100
NWOSU Hayden Koechel $41,685
NWOSU Isaac Resendiz $600
NWOSU Maranda Sharp $600
Oklahoma Farm Bureau
Haley Combs $1,000
Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence
Ellie Bain $1,000
Oklahoma National Guard
Triston Hicks $40,000
Oklahoma Promise
7 students $280,000
Oklahoma State University
Alexandra Staerkel $4,000
Ashley Winter $4,000
Emma Marlatt $4,000
Grace Winter $4,000
Haley Combs $4,000
Jayden Streck $4,000
Kaelyn Ford $4,000
Kelsey Roberts $4,000
Kierra Peters $5,000
Kloee Black $4,000
Krosbi Smith $4,000
Macy Lancaster $4,000
Nicole Watkins $5,500
Oklahoma State University Alumni
Kelsey Roberts $2,000
OSU Honors College
Kelsey Roberts $1,000
Texas A&M National Merit Finalist
Ellie Bain $112,000
University of Arkansas
Grace Winter $12,000
University of Central Oklahoma
Tyler Nguyen $8,000
University of Oklahoma
Emma Tennell $12,000
Jimena Castillo $8,000
Macy Lancaster $4,000
Paden Pasby $4,000
Tyler Nguyen $8,000
Zoe Morrison $4,000
University of Oklahoma National Merit Finalist
Ellie Bain $64,000
U.S. Army
Ethan Kehnemund $176,256
U.S. Navy
Matthew Williams $180,000
Utah State University
Abraham Redd $17,000
Vance Spouses Club
Ellie Bain $2,200
