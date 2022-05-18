The Chisholm High School class of 2022 received scholarships totaling $1,111,691 during the annual High School Awards Assembly on Friday, May 13.

A total 76 scholarships were awarded to 47 seniors.

Alpha Assessment and Counseling LLC

Alexandra Staerkel, $2,000

Autry Technology Center

Alexandria Palmer, $1,050

Arin Ronista, $1,050

Ashley Machia, $1,050

Ayden Warden, $1,050

Benjamin Lee, $1,050

Garrett Smith, $1,050

Hunter Avants, $1,050

Isaac Resendiz, $1,050

Kyle Venable, $1,050

Cherokee Nation At Large

Haley Combs, $4,000

Cherokee Strip Foundation

Jimena Castillo $6,000

Kloee Black $6,000

Chisholm Education Association

Kelsey Roberts $500

Chisholm Foundation

Nicole Watkins $1,000

Chisholm Public School Foundation, Kim Brady

Emma Tennell, $1,000

Haley Combs, $1,000

Jayden Streck, $1,000

CHS Athletic Booster

Ellie Bain, $500

Nicholas Deterding, $500

CHS Band

Maranda Sharp, $1,000

CHS Band Booster

Maranda Sharp, $300

CHS FFA

Hayden Koechel, $500

Jayden Streck, $300

Kloee Black, $400

Enid Chamber Sophomore of the Year

Ashley Winter $500

Integris Bass Baptist Jr Volunteer

Ellie Bain $500

Paige Bailey $1,500

James C. and Teresa K. Day Memorial

Ellie Bain $2,000

John C. Matousek Memorial

Kodee Robinett $500

Kay Weldon Ellie Bain $1,000

NOC President's Leadership Council

Grant Biggers $28,000

North Enid Lion's Club

Ellie Bain $1,000

Grant Biggers $1,000

Haley Combs $1,000

Zoe Morrison $1,000

Northern Oklahoma College

Nicholas Deterding $1,700

Northwest Osteopathic

Ellie Bain $1,000

NWOSU

Alexandria Palmer $600

NWOSU Allyson Meek $1,100

NWOSU Hayden Koechel $41,685

NWOSU Isaac Resendiz $600

NWOSU Maranda Sharp $600

Oklahoma Farm Bureau

Haley Combs $1,000

Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence

Ellie Bain $1,000

Oklahoma National Guard

Triston Hicks $40,000

Oklahoma Promise

7 students $280,000

Oklahoma State University

Alexandra Staerkel $4,000

Ashley Winter $4,000

Emma Marlatt $4,000

Grace Winter $4,000

Haley Combs $4,000

Jayden Streck $4,000

Kaelyn Ford $4,000

Kelsey Roberts $4,000

Kierra Peters $5,000

Kloee Black $4,000

Krosbi Smith $4,000

Macy Lancaster $4,000

Nicole Watkins $5,500

Oklahoma State University Alumni

Kelsey Roberts $2,000

OSU Honors College

Kelsey Roberts $1,000

Texas A&M National Merit Finalist

Ellie Bain $112,000

University of Arkansas

Grace Winter $12,000

University of Central Oklahoma

Tyler Nguyen $8,000

University of Oklahoma

Emma Tennell $12,000

Jimena Castillo $8,000

Macy Lancaster $4,000

Paden Pasby $4,000

Tyler Nguyen $8,000

Zoe Morrison $4,000

University of Oklahoma National Merit Finalist

Ellie Bain $64,000

U.S. Army

Ethan Kehnemund $176,256

U.S. Navy

Matthew Williams $180,000

Utah State University

Abraham Redd $17,000

Vance Spouses Club

Ellie Bain $2,200

