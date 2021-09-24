ENID, Okla. — Chisholm plans to eventually build a new high school just north of the current campus on recently sold farmland, part of which the district hopes to acquire secondhand from its new owner.
For the last month and a half, Chisholm Public Schools officials have been in negotiations to buy some of the more than 400 total acres that surround the middle school and high school campuses.
Superintendent Chad Broughton said Friday the district would like to build a new Chisholm High School on the eastern halves of the owner's two 40-acre tracts directly above the square-shaped campus on the northwest corner of Carrier Road and County Road 2850.
At 312 high school students students total, enrollment is down 26 students, largely owing to a smaller senior class this school year. However, Broughton said the school expects higher enrollment in the next several years.
Chisholm also is anticipating increases from the state’s new open transfer law that’s set to take effect in January, Broughton said.
“This year’s senior class is the smallest coming through, but everything past is much larger,” he said. “At some point, we’re gonna need a new high school.”
A 2017 bond issue funded additions to all three school buildings, as well as building a nearby multi-sports fieldhouse, but the current high school has not undergone extensive renovations since it was built in the early-1970s.
Enid resident Scott Bixler, who owns 7B7 Cattle Company, bought most of the nearly 550 acres that’d been put up for an unsuccessful auction and then for sale in June.
Bixler, president of the Enid branch of bank NBC Oklahoma, declined to comment last month on his plans with the cattle company for the property. He could not be reached Friday about the potential sale.
The negotiations appear to be replacing Chisholm’s recent alternative attempts to acquire the lands through eminent domain.
The district filed a petition on Aug. 16 for Garfield County District Court to condemn the land after attempts failed to purchase from the former owners, Darrell and Devry Miller, of Mooreland.
Under eminent domain statutes in Oklahoma, during condemnation proceedings, the court would appoint three independent commissioners in the county to determine a property's value as just compensation to the owners, if the commission deems the property applicable for eminent domain by a public entity such as a government or school district.
The district had independently appraised the properties and had offered to purchase the land at fair market value, according to a resolution Chisholm school board members approved several days before.
The Millers had declined to accept the offer, though, according to the condemnation petition.
According to Chisholm’s condemnation petition, the district said it had made “reasonable effort” to purchase the property from the Millers because the land was “advantageously located near existing school district facilities such that it readily and efficiently provides the land necessary for school district expansion.”
No further action has been reported online on the condemnation petition, though.
Broughton, as a representative of the district, was at the June auction at Chisholm Trail Expo Center. He had put bids on the two tracts north of the school before it was canceled, as the Millers were reportedly unhappy with in-person bids. Properties then were immediately put up for sale instead.
By mid-August, Ira Smith, a Woodward real estate broker who also led the auction, said that nearly all of the property had been sold for $3,500 an acre.
“It was a tremendous sale,” he said.
Another investor had also purchased 40 acres in the northwest corner of the farmland acreage, Smith said. A final 80 acres, on the southwest corner of the overall property, were put under contract earlier this week, Smith later said Friday. That sale would be finalized in about 30 days to a third buyer, who Smith said likely intends to build a house on the L-shaped property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.