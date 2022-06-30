NORTH ENID, Okla. — Chisholm has a new athletic director, in the latest hiring announcement for the district.
Chisholm Public Schools Board of Education hired Enid teacher Jayden Dobbs as the district’s AD during its regular meeting Wednesday.
Dobbs will begin his duties July 1.
He was, until last week, athletic coordinator and a physical education teacher at Waller Middle School. His resignation from Enid Public Schools was announced during a board meeting Thursday afternoon.
Dobbs started his career as a teacher at Waller in 2019, after moving to Enid from Wisconsin to play as a linebacker for the Enid Flying Aces indoor football team, which went defunct during the COVID pandemic.
He said in a statement that he was excited to hit the ground running, as athletes continue their summer work preparing for fall and spring sports.
“Chisholm has a strong tradition of athletics and academics. Coaches, players and families all have high expectations — for themselves and for others involved in the programs,” Dobbs said. “They can count on the same from me.”
He is certified in physical education in Oklahoma. He received his bachelor’s in kinesiology and sports pedagogy from the University of Wisconsin and is studying to receive his master’s in educational leadership from Oklahoma State University.
New Superintendent Dudley Darrow said he was “thrilled” to welcome Dobbs to Chisholm.
“He understands the importance of a student-centered, competitive program that will challenge athletes to excel and to give their best on the field, on the court and in the classroom,” he said in a press release. “In our programs, we’re not just growing successful and dynamic athletes and teams; we are growing tomorrow’s leaders.”
Dobbs replaces Gary Riley, who was also assistant principal of Chisholm High School. Board members were notified of Riley’s resignation Wednesday, as well.
The district's newly hired football coach, Kimes Gilbert, will also serve as CHS assistant principal, Darrow said Thursday.
Riley’s departure followed the former high school principal’s in May. Cindy Black, a former assistant principal at Enid and Deer Creek high schools, was hired as principal June 9.
Darrow, a longtime EPS administrator, was hired by the district in May.
