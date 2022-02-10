NORTH ENID, Okla. — The Chisholm Longhorns will have a new leader next fall.
Kimes Gilbert was hired Wednesday as Chisholm High School’s head football coach, after a month-long search for the team’s third coach in less than a year.
School board members unanimously approved Gilbert’s hiring after a closed executive session Wednesday night at the district’s administration office in North Enid.
Gilbert officially will begin his new position in the fall but said he would be coming to the Garfield County school district throughout the spring in preparation for the season.
He currently is the football offensive coordinator at Choctaw High School and holds a bachelor’s in math education from Oklahoma Baptist University, as well as a master’s in educational leadership from University of Central Oklahoma.
High school Principal Angela Avila said Chisholm received more than 40 applications for the head coaching position after Lyle Welsh resigned in December. Welsh was brought on in May, following the sudden resignation of Joey Reinart.
Chisholm ended last season 0-10 overall and 0-7 in district, for the first time since 2010.
A committee of six people — including Avila, Superintendent Chad Broughton, board member Drew Ewbank, CHS athletic director Gary Riley, a teacher/coach and a parent — met over the past month to review the applications and interview candidates.
Chisholm parent Mike Fields, district attorney for Garfield County, was a member of the committee.
“I feel like we had a great pool to draw from,” he told board members Wednesday night.
Avila said the group determined “excellence and enthusiasm” were the most important qualities for the Chisholm community.
Avila said she and other committee members all felt Gilbert best epitomized those qualities.
Gilbert attended Wednesday’s meeting with his wife, Maggi.
“This is good,” he said with a sigh of relief following the board’s unanimous vote, before adding, “My house is sold,” which was met laughs from the room.
Avila and Chisholm’s two other principals also will return to lead the district’s schools for the 2022-23 school year, following a blanket contract renewal Wednesday night. Elementary Principal Darla Smith, middle school Principal Brett Barnes and Avila’s contracts are renewed annually.
Barnes, formerly a CMS science teacher, and Avila, formerly of Hennessey Public Schools, both were hired last fall.
