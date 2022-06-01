NORTH ENID, Okla. — Chisholm Public Schools will fill its vacant high school head cheer coach position with the district’s 2021-22 teacher of the year, among several coaching hires approved Wednesday.
Chisholm Elementary School teacher Brooke Martin will continue teaching special education classes next year while handling the coaching position during seventh hour, Superintendent Dudley Darrow said after a board meeting Wednesday.
Martin will be joined by assistant high school cheer coach Rachael Evans, who also was hired last month as the middle school’s head cheer coach.
“(Martin) was definitely the best candidate for the job,” said Darrow, who declined to comment on the hiring of another teacher for the same position that board members voted to table last month.
Chisholm board members unanimously approved hiring Martin and eight others for district positions after an hourlong executive session during their monthly meeting Wednesday evening at the district’s North Enid office.
Two were hired to replace Chisholm High School’s departing computers teacher/baseball coach, Robert Shoate, whose resignation was among those reported to board members.
Cheryl Bukacek will take over the high school’s computers and multimedia productions courses, the latter of which is a new program thanks to recent funding from the district foundation.
Roydon Tilley will fill in as a summer baseball coach for the high school while the district looks for a coach for the next school year, Darrow said.
Tilley once served as Chisholm’s superintendent and is its current sharpshooting coach.
“We’re so lucky to be having him,” Darrow said of Tilley. “He brings a wealth of knowledge. He’s an outstanding influence for our kids. I mean, his name’s on the field house (at the high school).”
The CHS girls basketball team will have an all-new coaching staff next year with Wednesday’s hiring of Aly Seng as head coach and John Boeckman as assistant coach.
Board members also were formally notified of CHS Principal Angela Avila’s resignation, as well as three other high school teachers and other district staff.
Darrow said he hopes the board will be able to approve hiring a new principal at the next meeting, set for June 29.
Chisholm also is taking applications until Friday to fill a Board of Education position newly vacated by member Brendon Atkinson, whose resignation took effect immediately Wednesday.
Atkinson, an Enid attorney, had been on the board since 2016. Information announcing the vacant position was posted online Friday.
Those interested in serving can email the application, found at 5il.co/1b799, to Darrow at ddarrow@chisholm.k12.ok.us. A letter with information about yourself, why you are seeking the school board position and any past experience on a board should also be included.
The three members at Wednesday’s meeting reorganized the board by appointing absent member Drew Ewbank as vice president and Dr. Dustin Baylor as clerk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.