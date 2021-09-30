Chisholm High School

ENID, Okla. — Chisholm High School will have a police presence around campus starting Friday after a threat made toward the school was reported Thursday afternoon.

Enid Police Department detectives determined after a full investigation that the threat a student reportedly made on social media was not credible, Chisholm Superintendent Chad Broughton said in a post on the high school website Thursday evening.

"However, to help ease parents and students, we are having a couple of officers around campus during the day for several days," Broughton said in an email later Thursday.

Local law enforcement were on site investigating the threat Thursday after they and high school administrators were made aware of the student, Chisholm High School Principal Angela Avila said online.

