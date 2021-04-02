ENID, Okla. — Two positions held by the same administrator at Chisholm High School have become available.
Chisholm Public Schools is currently accepting applications for both assistant principal/athletic director and head football coach at Chisholm, according to current job listings posted on the district website.
Joey Reinart has been the high school’s assistant principal/AD since 2013 and the Longhorns’ football coach since he accepted the job in May 2009 (after three years as an assistant at Perry and one at John Marshall).
He was named Enid News & Eagle All-Northwest Oklahoma Coach of the Year in 2014.
It was unclear when the posts became open — high school principal and head volleyball coach positions also are posted as available, both having been held by Shane Dent.
The district’s Board of Education met in a special meeting Monday to discuss an open principal position and recruitment needs for the district.
Superintendent Chad Broughton said in an email Friday about the meeting that the district is in the process of hiring an open administration position still unfilled when former Middle School Principal Jane Szymanski left last year — as well as an unspecified administration position at the high school.
However, applicants and employment of the high school principal were specifically discussed during an executive session in a previous regular board meeting on March 3.
Broughton didn’t respond to questions if Reinart had resigned, and a message left with Reinart was not returned Friday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.