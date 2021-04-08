NORTH ENID, Okla. — Chisholm High School’s top two administrators are leaving the district after this school year.
Principal Shane Dent and Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Joey Reinart both have resigned, which Chisholm Public Schools Board of Education approved on Wednesday.
The resignations will go into effect June 30, Chisholm Superintendent Chad Broughton said.
Dent is leaving Chisholm to become principal at Ponca City High School, its district announced last week. Dent served as CHS principal since 2015 and aws middle school principal from 2006 to 2014. He also was principal at Sayre High School, as well as a teacher at Longfellow Middle School in Enid.
No reason was given for Reinart’s resignation. He also was CHS’ head football coach since 2009. He became assistant principal/athletic director in 2013.
The board also approved hiring their replacements on Wednesday.
Effective July 1, Angela Avila will begin her job as the high school’s principal, and Gary Riley will take the assistant principal and athletic director post.
Avila currently is principal at Hennessey High School and Middle School, according to the district’s website.
Brett Barnes, eighth-grade science teacher and dean of students at Chisholm Middle School, also was hired as the school’s principal.
No football coach was hired Wednesday, and the position still remains open.
Possible state litigation
Chisholm’s board also voted unanimously to pursue possible litigation against the State Board of Education for its decision last month to equalize funding for public schools and charter schools.
Chisholm board members also adopted a resolution demanding the state board rescind its decision, which was called “overreaching, illegal and unconstitutional.”
In an attempt to settle a 2017 lawsuit against Oklahoma Public Charter School Association, the state board on March 25 narrowly voted for charter schools and public schools to receive equal distribution of property tax dollars.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister sharply criticized the decision and voted against the resolution, and the two state’s biggest school districts sued to prevent the new funding plan from being implemented.
Chisholm would follow separate lawsuits filed last week by Tulsa Public Schools and Oklahoma City Public Schools, which are both asking for an injunction to block the plan’s July 1 start date while they seek court decisions.
Broughton told board members that attorney groups are trying to bring forth a lawsuit with other smaller school districts across Oklahoma.
“We don’t have a whole lot of skin in this fight, to be honest with you, not compared to the millions of dollars other districts will lose,” Broughton said. “But if they lose it, everybody’s going to lose — except for the charter schools.”
Enid Public Schools Superintendent Darrell Floyd said Thursday he plans to recommend this month to EPS Board of Education that the district also take possible legal action against the state board.
