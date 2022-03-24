ENID, Okla. — Almost half of Chisholm High School’s upperclassmen are expected to travel to Autry Technology Center during the school day next year.
Nearly 300 high school students from more than a dozen Garfield County schools have so far been accepted to attend the CareerTech district in the 2022-23 school year, Autry officials said Wednesday.
Included among those 298 future juniors and seniors was the highest enrollment ever from Chisholm, with 57 students accepted from the partner school — roughly 40% of next year’s predicted enrollment, according to Chisholm
This year, 23 juniors and seniors attending Autry come from Chisholm, school officials said; last year, that number was 11.
Students would attend Autry for three hours each school day, some in the morning and some in the afternoon, high school Principal Angela Avila said.
From Autry’s 20 programs available for high schoolers, Avila said the kids take classes “all over the board.”
“I think they come back here more motivated for their core classes just because they get to do something they actually enjoy,” she said Tuesday.
Chisholm had the second-highest number of students accepted so far, with Enid High School reporting 139. EHS currently has 942 juniors and seniors attending this year.
Just over half of the 563 high school students who applied from Autry’s 13 partner schools were accepted.
Autry received more than 1,100 total applications from both adults and high school students for the 2022-23 school year, spokesperson Shelby Cottrill said Wednesday.
“(Students) are taking the next step to gain hands-on skills and industry-recognized certifications,” she said. “We can't wait to see the impact they will have as the future workforce in our community.”
Cottrell said Autry would continue to accept applications until August, so numbers could change over time.
