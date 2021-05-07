NORTH ENID, Okla. — Over a quarter of Chisholm High School’s graduating Longhorns have been named valedictorians, its principal said Wednesday.
Nineteen seniors of 2021's graduating class of 72 students were named the top students of Chisholm High School, Principal Shane Dent said after Chisholm Public Schools’ regular board of education meeting Wednesday.
A majority of these 19 students also will speak during next week’s high school graduation commencement, either alone or in pairs, Dent said. The valedictorians were to meet during school Thursday to determine further details.
Chisholm’s valedictorians this year scored an average 27 on their ACTs, along with other academic achievements, said Dent, who was unable to be reached for comment by Friday to specify what other achievements and how many students would be speaking during May 15’s graduation.
Dent will leave after 15 years with Chisholm to become principal at Ponca City High School. He has been Chisholm's high school principal since 2015 and was its middle school principal from 2006 to 2014.
Chisholm Board of Education on Wednesday approved bonuses to 16 educators, including Dent, and employed 15 new district hires.
Board members unanimously approved years-of-service bonuses to teachers with at least five to 20 years of service in the district. Ten of those receiving bonuses have worked for the district for 10 years.
The newly approved hires are employed on a temporary contract for the 2021-22 school year.
Three certified staff members also were hired for second-year temporary contracts, while 61 more certified staff members’ contracts were renewed.
Support staff employed Wednesday for the new school year included seven secretaries, seven custodians, 22 teacher assistants and paraprofessionals, four bus drivers, eight cafeteria staff, one maintenance staffer and one IT tech staffer.
Seven other Chisholm staff resigned at the end of the school year, Superintendent Chad Broughton reported.
Broughton also said during the next school year, all breakfasts and lunches will be free to all Chisholm students.
Calendar update
Board members on Wednesday added another professional development day before the start of school in August, done because of all the new hires, Broughton said.
The board also approved adding three snow days as the second, third and fourth Fridays in April.
According to the new calendar, Chisholm students will begin classes Aug. 18, following five professional days.
Fall break will be held Oct. 14-15, with no school the following Monday, Oct. 18.
Chisholm’s fall semester will end Dec. 17, with winter break Dec. 20-Jan. 2. Teachers will have a work day Jan. 3.
Students will return to class Jan. 4. Spring break will be March 14-18.
Last day of regular class will be May 18.
Other dates of no school include Oct. 18, Jan. 17, Feb. 14 and March 11.
Parent-teacher conferences will be held during four weeks, all from 3:30-7 p.m. — the weeks of Sept. 27, at the elementary school; Oct. 4, at the middle school; Oct. 11, at the high school; and March 7 for all sites.
