ENID, Okla. — Chisholm Public Schools is continuing renovations and hiring processes while expecting a higher enrollment rate and more advanced academics than the previous school year.
Chisholm Middle School recently finished removing its portable classrooms, finalizing the move into the new wing constructed recently. Chisholm High School plans to do the same, with demolition of the portable already underway, Superintendent Chad Broughton said. The high school also will be replacing the tile in the common areas with some rooms receiving new carpet.
In addition to the renovations on the middle school and high school campus, Chisholm High School has 11 new faculty members joining the staff this school year, including the new principal, Angela Avila.
Avila previously worked in the Hennessey school district for five years. The two districts had a close relationship over the years, particularly after the death of Chisholm teacher and Hennessey community member John Matousek in 2017. Avila was familiar with Chisholm’s reputation before the position for principal was announced after the resignation of Shane Dent.
“You wonder if it’s all real,” Avila said. “The strong culture, the tight-knit community, the pride in their school system. Turns out, it’s very real.”
Avila was selected for the position by the school board in April, stepping into her role when summer break began. Since then, she has spent the summer getting to know the faculty and the families within the community, she said.
“There’s a lot of history here I need to learn,” Avila said.
During the pandemic, the district occasionally went online and acted under CDC guidelines to protect the community, Broughton said. For the coming school year, the district plans to return to normal as much as possible. With the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus spreading through the country, Broughton said they will follow CDC and local guidelines.
In late May, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order stating that state agencies could not require masks or vaccine passports in their buildings. Broughton stated that, while they did not plan to implement any mandates, he is frustrated the governor “took away local control.”
The school’s athletic program now has a new director, Gary Riley. Riley, previously from Western Heights Public Schools in Oklahoma City, also will act as the vice principal for the 2021-22 school year. Athletics for the coming fall are set to continue as normal, according to OSSAA guidelines, Avila said.
Chisholm High School also plans on improving its concurrent enrollment programs with Autry Technology Center and Northern Oklahoma College. Avila said the academic expectations at Chisholm are “higher than anywhere else.” She plans to further improve the academics of Chisholm by better preparing students for a college life, she said.
“It’s the end result that we’re concerned about,” Avila said. “We want our kids to be ready.”
In addition to making it easier to apply for concurrent enrollment, Chisholm plans to work with NOC to offer some college classes on the Chisholm campus through online formats, Avila said. Avila cited the advanced online schooling developed throughout the pandemic as a potential format.
The school also is expecting higher enrollment than the 2020-21 school year. Many students moved to online schools and are now returning to an in-person format, Broughton said. The added numbers of classrooms at all the campuses over the past several years will help with that.
“I’m excited to see more kids be successful,” Avila said. “I’m especially excited to see people again.”
