Chisholm Elementary smoke scare

An Enid Fire Department truck stands at Chisholm Elementary School as EFD officials check out a report of smoke in the building. The cause of the smoke was traced to some wires burning.

NORTH ENID, Okla. — Chisholm Elementary School initiated fire procedures, calling fire departments and evacuating students, after smoke was detected in the west wing of the building.

Enid Fire Department responded to the report of smoke just before 9 a.m. Students followed fire drill procedures and were evacuated into the school parking lot on the east side of the school, according to Chisholm Superintendent Dudley Darrow.

"We counted the kids then moved them into the gym," Darrow said.

The fire department determined fairly quickly that it was a wires related to air system that burned, causing the smoke, according to officials at the scene.

Shortly after the OK was given to allow students returned to their classrooms.

